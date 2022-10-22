Montana State set an obscure Division I record on Saturday, recording four safeties in a 43–38 victory over Weber State.

The four safeties were pivotal, swinging the game eight points in what ended up being a five-point win for the Bobcats (7-1).

The previous Division I record for safeties scored in a game was three. At the FBS level, there were three safeties scored by Penn State against Maryland in 1966 and by Arizona State against Nebraska in 1996.

At the FCS level, there were three safeties recorded by Alabama State against Albany State in 1988, by Davidson against Drake in 2007 and by Prairie View against Arkansas Pine Bluff in 2011.

Montana State tied the NCAA all-division record for safeties in a single game. In a Division III game, Lake Forest registered four safeties against Illinois College on April 17, 2021.

Watch the four safeties committed by Weber State’s special teams in the thread below.

