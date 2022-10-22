Saturday afternoon’s game between Yale and Penn was disrupted by student protestors toward the end of halftime when the individuals stormed the field to protest multiple measures aimed at Penn administrators.

Bella DiAmore of The Philadelphia Inquirer tweeted a photo of the flyer that students handed out to fans on Saturday afternoon.

The flyer stated that protestors had been camping out for 39 days for climate and community justice. Specifically, students were asking for resolutions to three open items affecting the university.

The first was the University City townhomes. The flyer stated that 68 families were facing eviction this winter.

The second issue was divesting from fossil fuels. The flyer stated that Penn invests nearly $1 billion in the companies fueling climate change.

The final issue surrounded lack of university funding to Philadelphia schools. The flyer stated that Penn deprives under-resourced city schools of $100 million by not paying property taxes.

A large contingent of the student protestors eventually moved off the field of play and continued protesting on the sideline, while students who refused to move off the field of play had their hands zipped by police and were escorted out of the stadium.

More College Football Coverage: