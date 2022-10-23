ESPN’s ‘College GameDay’ Reveals Jackson State as Week 9 Location

College Gameday will forego its usual Power 5 destination and instead be on hand for iconic HBCU rivalry game in Week 9.

ESPN’s signature pregame show announced it will head to Mississippi next weekend for a FCS tilt between undefeated Jackson State and Southern. The game, also known as the BoomBox Classic, features two of the premier SWAC programs and has been played every year since 1958.

Southern holds a 35–30 historical advantage over Jackson State in the annual matchup, but the Tigers ended an eight-game losing streak last season with a come-from-behind, 21–17 win. Coached by NFL legend Deion Sanders, Jackson State has rapidly developed into an FCS powerhouse, having raced out to a 7–0 record in 2022 following a homecoming victory over Campbell on Saturday.

Southern’s start to the 2022 campaign has been a bit more tepid, having gone 5–2 with losses to LSU and the SWAC’s Texas Southern. However, the Jaguars have rattled off four consecutive wins, including Saturday’s 51–7 drubbing of Virginia University of Lynchburg, setting the stage for a competitive matchup in Jackson next weekend.

College Gameday will begin live from Jackson at 8 a.m. ET on Saturday, Oct. 29. Kickoff against Southern is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET

