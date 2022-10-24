Michigan Tight End Erick All Out for Season After Surgery

Michigan starting tight end Erick All is out for the season after undergoing surgery last week, Wolverines coach Jim Harbaugh told the media Monday.

While Michigan declined to disclose the specific type of surgery that All received, the tight end described the procedure as “life-changing” surgery in a recent post on his personal Instagram page. He’s been out since September with a back injury.

“He had a surgery that he needed that was successful,” Harbaugh said. “We look forward to rehab for Erick, but he won’t be able to play this year.”

All hauled in three receptions for 36 yards in the Wolverines’ first three games of the season. He ranked second on the team in receptions a year ago, tallying 38 catches for 437 yards and two touchdowns.

