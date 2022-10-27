Michigan running back Donovan Edwards addressed an antisemitic tweet the sophomore appeared to retweet in a post Thursday.

“The retweet was a glitch,” he wrote. “I speak for myself. I know what’s in my heart. I am unequivocally against racism, exploitation & oppression in all forms, including stereotyping and trafficking in hate. I have nothing but love for others & I never judge anyone based on race or religion.”

The retweet in question featured a spliced video including an interview from Ye, formerly known as the rapper Kanye West, and a music executive being interviewed by Charlamagne tha God, a TV and radio personality. The tweet had the caption, “Jewish people will literally tell you that they want you to kill your own and humiliate your women simply because they have children to feed.”

Twitter users saw that Edwards appeared to retweet the post and condemned his actions. As a result, the running back put out the statement to address the retweet.

Michigan regent Jordan Acker released a statement of support for Edwards following the running back’s comments. Acker retweeted Edwards’s post and wrote, “Donovan is a good kid who made a mistake. After this incident, I spoke to [Wolverines coach Jim Harbaugh] and [running backs coach Mike Hart] and I’m thrilled that Donovan and the team are going to join me by visiting the [the Zekelman Holocaust Center] after the season–and learn first hand where hate speech leads.”



The apparent retweet comes at a time when antisemitic comments have been at the forefront of the national news cycle because of Ye. The rapper has been publicly condemned after making a series of controversial moves, including wearing a “White Lives Matter” T-shirt at a Paris Fashion Week event, as well as making antisemitic comments including that he planned to go “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE.”

His actions haven’t come without repercussions. Adidas has cut ties with the rapper, while Peloton announced new classes would not include his music. Rams star Aaron Donald and Celtics player Jaylen Brown severed ties with Donda Sports, Ye’s agency, and HBO’s show The Shop: Uninterrupted stopped an episode featuring the rapper from airing because the rapper reiterated “more hate speech and extremely dangerous stereotypes.”