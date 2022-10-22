Arch Manning Broke Final School Touchdown Record on Senior Night

Another day, another record for Arch Manning.

Just a few weeks after he surpassed his uncles in career passing touchdowns and career passing yards at Isidore Newman, the high school senior broke the record for career total touchdowns with a four-score performance on Friday during the Greenies’ victory over Country Day.

Manning, the nephew of former NFL quarterbacks Peyton and Eli, increased his total number of combined passing and rushing touchdowns to 129 scores Friday, passing 2015 graduate Jay Tyler, who scored 127 touchdowns during his career Isidore Newman before playing wide receiver at Stanford. Manning did so in spectacular fashion, going 16-of-20 for 258 yards and four passing touchdowns in the Greenies 31–14 win.

“I was at all of Jay’s games,” Manning said Friday of breaking Tyler’s record, per NOLA.com. “He was a playmaker everywhere. It’s fun to be in the same conversation with him and I’m just glad we got the win tonight.”

The evening was doubly special for Manning, who was also honored before the game on Senior Night. The Texas commit walked out onto the field alongside his parents, Cooper Manning and Ellen Heidingsfelder, in a pre-kickoff ceremony.

According to Fox 8, Manning now has every single passing and touchdown record for Isidore Newman. He’ll also still have plenty of time to add to his marks with two more regular season games remaining and the playoffs still ahead for the 6–1 Greenies.

Manning and Isidore Newman will return to action next Friday against M.L. King Charter.

