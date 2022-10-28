More than six months ago, Aliyah Boston and her teammates were cutting down the nets in Minneapolis for the program’s second national championship. With November right around the corner, women’s college basketball is almost back.

Fans won’t get to see UConn sensation Paige Bueckers, who will be out for the entire 2022–23 season with a torn ACL, or Kansas State star Ayoka Lee, who underwent season-ending knee surgery ahead of this season. While both plan to return for ’23–24, it’s time to start the process of seeing which players this season will lead their teams to this year’s Final Four and celebrate a national championship.

We take a look at the top 10 preseason candidates who could be primed for National Player of the Year recognition.

Aliyah Boston, South Carolina

To describe Boston’s junior season as dominant would be an understatement. The Gamecocks’ star led South Carolina to its second national championship, earned a slew of awards that included the Naismith Player of the Year, Naismith Defensive Player of the Year, Associated Press Player of the Year and the Wooden Award. She also broke the SEC’s record for the most consecutive double doubles last season, averaging 16.8 points, 12.5 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per game, and won SEC Player of the Year and the NCAA Tournament’s Most Outstanding Player.

Before her name is called in the 2023 WNBA draft, will the three-time Lisa Leslie Award winner produce another stellar campaign in her senior season? She has plans to do so. South Carolina lost Destanni Henderson to the W and other players from last year’s championship team in the transfer portal. However, coach Dawn Staley brought in key pieces during the offseason to mesh with a returning core of Zia Cooke, Brea Beal, Kamilla Cardoso and Victaria Saxton. Boston will undoubtedly be the anchor of the group. While Staley told reporters during the league’s media day that she worries about this year’s journey becoming stale, Boston has no desire to rest on last season’s laurels. “When you think about becoming complacent, it’s going to stop you from your ultimate goal, so I don’t want anything to stop me from where I want to go with God’s help,” Boston told Sports Illustrated.

Caitlin Clark, Iowa

Clark was one of the most electrifying player in college basketball last season—even NBA stars weighed in on her skills. From nailing three pointers from the logo to her ability to deliver the ball to her teammates, Clark was the catalyst for the Hawkeyes’ success, averaging 27 points per game. Last season, Clark became the only Division I men’s or women’s player to top the 650-point, 200-assist and 175-rebound marks in her first 25 games and registered five of her six career triple doubles. But the sharpshooting guard is still seeking to lead Iowa to its first Final Four since 1993. With two seasons under her belt and the return of fifth-year post player Monika Czinano, the AP first-team All-American is primed for another breakout year with hopes of the program still playing in the first weekend in April.

Haley Jones, Stanford

Jones was just a few possessions away from competing for her second national championship in Stanford’s 63–58 Final Four loss to UConn, last year’s NCAA tournament runner-up. The 2022 Pac-12 co-Player of the Year averaged 13.2 points, 7.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists in her junior campaign. But before that, Jones played an integral part in the program’s winning its first championship since 1992 in the 2021 season. As the AP All-American begins her pursuit for a second NCAA title in her senior season, things will look different this time around with the departure of sisters Lexie and Lacie Hull and Anna Wilson. But with the return of the league’s Defensive Player of the Year Cameron Brink and a talented roster under legendary coach Tara VanDerveer, Jones will be the key to Stanford being among the best in the country when the Big Dance rolls around.

Elizabeth Kitley, Virginia Tech

Kitley was a big reason why the Hokies finished in the top five in the regular season of a highly competitive ACC race. However, Florida Gulf Coast upset Virginia Tech, sending the reigning ACC Player of the Year and her teammates home in the first round of the NCAA tournament. As Kitley embarks on her senior season, the AP and USBWA All-American puts the Hokies in a supreme position to compete for an ACC title and make a run toward a national championship, especially with the addition two-time All-American Ashley Owusu (Maryland) and a premier scorer in Taylor Soule (Boston College) from the transfer portal.

Last season, Kitley averaged 18.1 points and 9.8 rebounds per game. And, according to Hokies head coach Kenny Brooks, the center has expanded her game and is energized to catapult the program to a new level.

Cameron Brink, Stanford

Brink, the other half of the Pac-12 Player of the Year duo, returns for her junior year having already put together two award-winning seasons in a Cardinal uniform. In addition to sharing the POY honors with Jones, Brink was named the league’s Defensive Player of the Year, something that did not come as a surprise after breaking the program’s single-season record for blocks as a freshman.

The All-American—recognized by the AP, USBWA and WBCA Coaches—averaged 13.5 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.6 blocks last season while finishing No. 6 in HerHoopStat’s PER ranking and No. 14 in its player defensive rating. Defense is a crucial part of Stanford’s success. As Brink and her teammates pursue the program’s fourth NCAA title, her consistency and defensive impact will play a big part in the process in what should be another year of elevation for her under VanDerveer.

Hailey Van Lith, Louisville

Last season’s success as well as the disappointing end to the season—a 72–59 loss to eventual champion South Carolina in the Final Four—could serve as a blessing in disguise for Van Lith. She learned valuable lessons about leadership from Emily Engstler and Kianna Smith. But with Engstler and Smith gone, Van Lith enters her junior campaign, one that will find her being more of a leader this season. “I think me having the confidence and the ability to step up and have a voice is going to be very important on us being able to be cohesive as a group,” she said during the 2022 ACC Tipoff event.

Van Lith, a 2022 first-team All-ACC selection, led the team in scoring (14.4 points per game) and was the only player in the NCAA tournament to post 20-plus point games. The talented guard, who was recently named to the ’23 Ann Meyers Drysdale Award (top shooting guard in Division I) watchlist, will be the catalyst in the success of a Louisville program that also includes the addition of Florida State transfer Morgan Jones and Syracuse transfer Chrislyn Carr.

Ashley Joens, Iowa State

When it comes to elite scorers, Joens belongs in the conversation. Many thought the Iowa State star would enter the WNBA draft after last season, one in which she became the program’s all-time leading scorer (20.3 points per game) and led the Cyclones to the Sweet 16 for the first time in school history. However, the two-time Cheryl Miller Award winner (honoring the nation’s best small forward) enters her fifth, COVID-19 year of eligibility in Ames with dreams of building on last season’s success, as well as building her case for a top pick in next year’s WNBA draft. In addition to Joens, the Cyclones feature a backcourt of Emily Ryan and Lexi Donarski. However, Iowa State’s long-term success in the postseason and its aspiration to reach its first Final Four in program history will be on the shoulders of Joens.

Olivia Miles, Notre Dame

As a true freshman, Miles emerged on the scene and did not disappoint in her first season at Notre Dame. While she and her teammates suffered a Sweet 16 loss to NC State, the trajectory for Notre Dame remains high with Miles being a big reason. Miles, who earned first-team All-ACC honors last season, has the ability to attack the basket, convert the midrange jumper and facilitate the offense as well as find the open player at the right moment. Last season she led Notre Dame in scoring, finished No. 2 in the nation in assists per game (7.4) and became the first freshman to post a triple double in the history of the men’s or women’s tournaments. With Miles leading the way alongside guards Sonia Citron and Dara Mabrey, keep a close eye on the Fighting Irish this season.

Diamond Miller, Maryland

Miller has a chance to solidify herself as the most impactful player at Maryland after the program lost five players to the transfer portal, including Owusu, Angel Reese and Mimi Collins. She did not have the junior campaign she wanted, playing through a knee injury that sidelined her for 10 games. Despite being limited to 22 games, Miller still averaged 13.1 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists last season.

As she enters her senior year, Miller’s production will likely resemble what it looked like in her sophomore season when she averaged 17.3 points and 5.3 rebounds per game. She is also viewed as the leader on a Maryland team that includes the additions of Ivy League Player of the Year Abby Meyers (Princeton), Lavender Briggs (Florida) and Elisa Pinzan (South Florida). If she remains healthy, Miller could be primed for a stellar season in College Park.

Jordan Horston, Tennessee

Tennessee missed Horston’s production in the final stretch of the season as well as in its tournament run that ended in a Sweet 16 loss to Louisville. Before Horston dislocated and fractured her elbow in February, she led the Volunteers in scoring (16.4 ppg) and rebounding (9.4) while holding the highest percentage in usage (34.4%). When healthy, Horston has all the attributes of a talented guard who can shoot from three-point range, drive to the basket, rebound and find her open teammates. In addition to Horston, Vols coach Kellie Harper has a strong roster of talent this season that includes Mississippi State transfer Rickea Jackson, Tamari Key returning at center and freshman wing Justine Pisott, who will be exciting to watch.

During the SEC media day, Harper said she was impressed with her team’s length, depth and athleticism, even citing the battles between Jackson and Horston in practice. As iron sharpens iron and Horston hopefully remains healthy, expect to see her among the most elite players to watch this season.I

