Mike Gundy Accepts Blame After Oklahoma State’s Shutout Loss to Kansas State

No. 9 Oklahoma State traveled to Manhattan, Kan., and got drubbed by No. 22 Kansas State, 48–0, on Saturday afternoon.

The shocking blowout was the most lopsided defeat for Oklahoma State in nearly 18 seasons under coach Mike Gundy. It was also the first time the Cowboys were shut out since Nov. 28, 2009, when they lost 27–0 to Oklahoma in the Bedlam rivalry game.

“I didn’t do a good job this week,” Gundy told reporters after the game.

“I was concerned about a variety of things this week. We didn’t practice like we normally practice, and that’s my fault, and that’s what you get. I apologized to the team. I didn’t handle our team very well this week. … And I’m not taking anything away from Kansas State. They’re a good team, and they played really well. … I don’t know if they could’ve played a better game than they played today,” Gundy added.

The Cowboys are certain to take a tumble in the rankings this week after the embarrassing loss. More importantly, Oklahoma State is now in a precarious position as it pertains to the Big 12 championship race. The Cowboys (6-2, 3-2 Big 12) are now a distant third in the conference standings behind undefeated TCU (8-0, 5-0) and the second-place Wildcats (6-2, 4-1).

TCU is two games clear of the third-place Cowboys, but the Horned Frogs own the tiebreaker by virtue of their 43–40 double overtime victory earlier this month.

Oklahoma State now trails Kansas State by one game in the standings, and would have to win out and hope that the Wildcats lose twice in November.

