Police, Big Ten Investigate Spartans-Wolverines Postgame Violence

Police and the Big Ten are investigating what happened after Michigan’s 29-7 win over Michigan State, when multiple Spartans got into an altercation with Michigan’s Ja’Den McBurrows in the tunnel at Michigan Stadium. The incident was caught on camera and appeared to show several Michigan State players shoving, kicking and punching McBurrows while he was on the ground.

“I’ve talked to the (Big Ten) commissioner. He is looking into it,” Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel said. “The police are also looking into it, and it’s because they’ve seen the video.”

The University of Michigan Police Department released a statement saying it is investigating the situation.

“University of Michigan police, in partnership with MSU police, Michigan athletics and the Michigan football team, is actively reviewing footage and reviewing the postgame incident,” UMPD said in a statement, via ESPN’s Tom VanHaaren. “Situations like these, and the safety of our community, are taken very seriously.”

Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren also confirmed the conference is investigating the situation.

“The Big Ten Conference is aware of an incident this evening at Michigan Stadium between student-athletes from Michigan State University and the University of Michigan,” Warren said. “The conference is currently gathering information, will thoroughly review the fact, and will take appropriate action.”

This is the second time this season that Michigan has been involved in an altercation in the tunnel between the field and locker rooms at Michigan Stadium. Earlier this month, the Wolverines and Penn State had an incident at halftime of their game, which led to Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin calling the specific tunnel a “problem.”

