Video Shows Michigan State’s Mel Tucker In Altercation With Fan

There was no shortage of controversy following Michigan’s 29-7 win over Michigan State on Saturday, because of an altercation between a group of Michigan State players and one Michigan player in the tunnel on the way to the locker rooms.

Additionally, a separate incident between Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker and a fan took place on the way into the tunnel.

As Tucker was walking off the field and into the locker room with his team, a fan appeared to reach down and touch Tucker’s head from the stands. That led to Tucker reacting immediately by slapping the fan’s hand away and saying something to the fan.

Tucker didn’t address the altercation with the fan while speaking with the media after the game. He did issue a statement Sunday morning about the tunnel fight, saying that there was “no excuse for behavior that puts our team or our opponents at risk.”

The Spartans’ loss was Tucker’s first loss vs. Michigan as the head coach at Michigan State, having won the previous two meetings.

More CFB Coverage:

For more Michigan State coverage, visit Spartan Nation.