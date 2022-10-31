Auburn Names Carnell Williams Interim Coach After Firing Harsin, per Report

Auburn running backs coach Carnell “Cadillac” Williams will be the Tigers’ interim head coach for the rest of the season, ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg reports. The news comes after Auburn fired head coach Bryan Harsin on Monday, less than two years into his tenure.

Williams is one of Auburn’s more prominent alums, having played from the program between 2001 and ’04. The former running back played all four years for the Tigers, surpassing 1,000 yards rushing twice and totaling 45 touchdowns in 42 games over that span, earning an All-American honor.

After leaving college, Williams was drafted No. 5 by the Buccaneers in the 2005 NFL Draft. He played seven seasons in the NFL, six with Tampa Bay and one with the Rams, and won the 2005 Offensive Rookie of the Year award with 1,178 yards rushing and six touchdowns.

Williams first got into coaching with Henderson State in 2015 but bounced around a variety of football teams before returning to Auburn as running backs coach in ’19.

Auburn has four games remaining on the schedule, starting with Mississippi State this weekend and ending with the Iron Bowl vs. Alabama. If Williams can lead the Tigers to three wins, Auburn will earn bowl eligibility.

