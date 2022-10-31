After a postgame brawl on Saturday night showed multiple Michigan State players throwing punches and kicking Michigan defensive back Ja’Den McBurrows, Spartans coach Mel Tucker told reporters that “things were heated and they have to figure out what happened.”

Sunday night, nearly 24 hours later, it appears that Tucker has concluded his review of the incident as he has suspended four of his players effective immediately. Tucker released the formal statement on Twitter Sunday evening.

“Michigan State University football core values include integrity, discipline, unselfishness, toughness and accountability,” the statement began. “After reviewing the disturbing electronic evidence collected to date of the altercations between Michigan State and University of Michigan student-athletes on October 29, 2022, we are suspending Tank Brown, Khary Crump, Angelo Grose and Zion Young effective immediately."

The official release also noted that Michigan State is working with law enforcement, school leadership at Michigan State and Michigan, and the Big Ten Conference to further investigate “additional student-athlete participation in the altercations and contributing factors.”

The suspensions will remain in place until all investigations are completed. There was no timeline given for the length of the suspensions.

