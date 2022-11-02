Mike Krzyzewski Signs Multi-Year Deal With SiriusXM for Radio Show

Former Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski signed a multi-year deal with SiriusXM to continue hosting his weekly radio show titled Basketball and Beyond with Coach K.

This show is nothing new for Krzyzewski. He began hosting the show back in 2005, meaning this year will mark the show’s 18th season. He can now dedicate more time to the show now that he’s retired from coaching.

The first episode of the new season will air Thursday, Nov. 3. Each week the episode will air at 6 p.m. ET.

“This will be the first fall in nearly 50 years that I’m not on the sidelines, and I’m so pleased to extend my long relationship with SiriusXM and continue hosting Basketball and Beyond,” Krzyzewski said, via SiriusXM’s press release. “Having the creative freedom to do a really unique show has been incredibly important and rewarding to me. I can be a part of the national conversation on basketball, while also exploring interesting topics with a variety of guests who make an impact far beyond the basketball court.”

Krzyzewski will co-host the show with well-known sports commentator Dave Sims. The two will discuss any events occurring in the basketball world, but also talk about any events in the general sports world. On occasion, Krzyzewski will interview guests one-on-one from the sports world and other areas of business.

After 42 years at Duke, Krzyzewski retired at the end of the 2021–22 college basketball season. He finished his coaching career there with five national titles and 13 NCAA tournament Final Four appearances. He holds the NCAA record for most wins in his coaching career with 1,202.

More CBB Coverage:

For more Duke coverage, go to Blue Devil Country.