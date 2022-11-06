LSU Coach Brian Kelly Discusses Decision to Go for Two to Beat Alabama

No. 10 LSU knocked off No. 6 Alabama by a final score of 32–31 in overtime in a game that likely ended the Crimson Tide’s College Football Playoff hopes.

After Alabama drove down the field to kick a field goal late in regulation to send the game to overtime tied at 24, the Crimson Tide took possession first in overtime.

Running back Roydell Williams scored on a one-yard touchdown run to give Alabama the lead, and kicker Will Reichard kicked an extra point to make it 31–24.

And that’s when all sense of normalcy ended in the extra frame.

LSU’s Jayden Daniels took the first offensive snap of the ensuing possession and darted down the right sideline for a 25-yard touchdown run. First-year LSU coach Brian Kelly decided to go for two and the win.

Daniels took the shotgun snap, scampered off to his right and hit freshman tight end Mason Taylor in the flat by the pylon to win the game for LSU.

The play resembled that of the 2016 national championship-winning throw from Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson to receiver Hunter Renfrow that stunned the Crimson Tide in a thriller that season.

When asked about the play call by ESPN after the game, Kelly was honest with his assessment.

“I didn’t want to keep going in overtime. It just felt like the right time,” Kelly said as he was tearing up during the interview.

When asked why he was so emotional, Kelly didn’t hold back.

“To come here and restore the pride and tradition of this program just means so much. It just feels so good to return the faith and trust they’ve given to me.”

Kelly has certainly earned the trust of the LSU faithful. In Year One in Baton Rouge, Kelly has the Tigers in the driver’s seat in the SEC West with an opportunity to win a conference championship.

