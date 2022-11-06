After Georgia’s emphatic takedown of the top-ranked team in the initial College Football Playoff rankings, Tennessee, on Saturday in Athens, Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett was asked about whether he thought his team played with a chip on their shoulders.

“Yeah, yeah I do,” Bennett said after the game.

“We felt like we were the reigning [national champions], you’ve got to come see us on our field. I think we played like it. We attacked this week and it was pretty sweet.”

A stout defensive effort held the nation’s top-ranked offense in Tennessee to a season-worst 289 yards of offense and 2-for-14 on third down. Georgia was able to control the tempo of the game with a balanced offensive attack, compiling 387 total yards with 257 coming from Bennett through the air.

Georgia will certainly jump in the College Football Playoff rankings with a significant possibility that they will be the No. 1 ranked team in the country when the rankings are released on Tuesday. As the Bulldogs now have a grip on the SEC East, it’s likely that Tennessee will need some help if they want to make the playoff and keep their hopes alive of winning a national championship.

