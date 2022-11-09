Some of the sport’s heavyweights would clash in first-round matchups in the latest mock playoff with the CFP selection committee’s Week 10 rankings.

A Tigers-versus-Tiger clash in Tiger Stadium? How about Nick Saban at the Coliseum or an all-SEC clash in Knoxville?

Well, we’ve got great news for you: If an expanded 12-team playoff were to be selected today using the CFP’s most recent rankings, we’d have all that (along with a potential Michigan-Oregon quarterfinal in the Rose Bowl … hello!).

The bad news: We don’t really know when an expanded playoff will be implemented (2024, 2025 and at the latest 2026), because the group of conference commissioners haven’t yet agreed on final details.

In the meantime, we can let our imagination run wild. When you look at the below bracket, please keep in mind that we are using the same expansion model adopted this summer: (1) the six highest-ranked champs get automatic berths; (2) the next six highest-ranked teams get at-large spots; (3) byes go to the top four conference champs; and (4) first-round games are played at the better seed’s home stadium, and quarterfinals and semifinals are played in a rotation of six bowls.

1. Georgia (SEC champion)

Sugar Bowl

2. Ohio State (Big Ten champion)

Orange Bowl

3. TCU (Big 12 champion)

Cotton Bowl

4. Oregon (Pac-12 champion)

Rose Bowl

–

Semifinals: Peach (No. 1 v No. 4) and Fiesta (No. 2 v No. 3)

–

5. Michigan (Big Ten at large)

12. Tulane (American champion)

Ann Arbor, Mich.

-

6. Tennessee (SEC at large)

11. Ole Miss (SEC at large)

Knoxville, Tenn.

-

7. LSU (SEC at large)

10. Clemson (ACC champion)

Baton Rouge

-

8. USC (Pac-12 at large)

9. Alabama (SEC at large)

Los Angeles

