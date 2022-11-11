A lot has been made about Alabama’s loss to LSU last Saturday and whether or not it’s the beginning of the end for the Crimson Tide dynasty in college football.

After all, this year will mark the first time in the College Football Playoff era that Alabama will not be in the final four with an opportunity to win a national championship.

Bama’s loss to LSU all but ended the Crimson Tide’s chances of winning the SEC West, and without a conference championship, a two-loss non-conference champion will likely be left out of the playoff.

So were fans and media alike over-exaggerating the loss for Alabama and prematurely calling for the end of the program’s dynasty? Former Crimson Tide offensive coordinator and current Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin thinks so.

“When you see programs coming down from the top, you don’t see them losing two, one-play games,” Kiffin told Paul Finebaum in an appearance on The Paul Finebaum Show on Friday. “When you see teams losing by 14, 17 points, then you start to say ‘O.K., are they not the same anymore?’”

Time will tell if Alabama’s reign as a perennial national championship contender is done, but Kiffin’s stint in Tuscaloosa has him skeptical of that notion, especially considering the respect he has for Alabama coach Nick Saban.

More College Football Coverage: