Michigan Beefs Up Tunnel Security After Incident With Michigan State

Michigan football will return to some notable changes at the Big House this weekend following the incident at the end of last month following the Michigan State game.

Nearly two weeks after video showed multiple Spartans players punching and kicking Wolverines players Ja’Den McBurrows and Gemon Green in the tunnel postgame, Michigan has increased security between the Michigan Stadium field and the tunnel for this Saturday’s upcoming game against Nebraska. This weekend will mark the first time that the Wolverines will host a game since the Oct. 29 incident.

According to a statement released Thursday by Kurt Svoboda, Michigan athletic director for external communications and public relations, the athletic department and the Michigan Division of Public Safety and Security have conducted a review of game-day operations on the field and in the tunnel.

“The most recognizable adjustment will be an increase in security staffing in areas bordering the tunnel opening to the field so that we can better monitor crowd and participant interactions,” Svoboda said in the statement, per the Detroit News.

Svoboda also acknowledged that there will be a “more pronounced” gap between Michigan and future visiting teams going into the tunnel at halftime and after the final whistle.

Nebraska interim coach Mickey Joseph told reporters on Thursday that he and his players are not worried about a confrontation taking place in the tunnel during Saturday’s game.

“I have faith in the University of Michigan, the administration, that they’re going to do everything in their power to make sure we don’t have an altercation,” Joseph told reporters. “We have a plan to make sure our team gets in the tunnel and get in there safely. But we’re not going there for that. We’re not talking about the altercation and what happens in the tunnel. We’re going to be professional like we always are, and we’re going to get our kids in, and get our kids out. I don’t see a problem happening.”

A University of Michigan police department investigation into the Oct. 29 incident remains ongoing after Michigan State coach Mel Tucker suspended eight players for their involvement. Green, who allegedly was hit with a helmet during the altercation, has decided to press charges and has retained Tom Mars as his attorney.

