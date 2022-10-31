Michigan Player Hurt in Tunnel Altercation Plans to Press Charges, per Report

The father of Michigan defensive back Gemon Green, a defensive back who allegedly was hit with a helmet during a scuffle with Michigan State players Saturday in the tunnel of Michigan Stadium, told ESPN’s Tom VanHaaren they plan to press criminal charges.

Green’s father said his son was hit in the face, back and shoulder with a helmet. Per Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde, Green has retained Tom Mars as his attorney.

In a video that surfaced after Michigan’s win, multiple Spartans are seen kicking and punching Michigan defensive back Ja’Den McBurrows while he was on the ground. Green was not seen in the video.

In a second video, a Wolverines player can be seen getting hit with a helmet by a Spartans player. It’s uncertain whether this was Green.

As a result of the altercation, Michigan State announced the suspension of players Tank Brown, Khary Crump, Angelo Grose and Zion Young in a statement.

When talking to reporters Monday, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh addressed the incident and called it “sickening.”

“I can’t imagine this will not result in criminal charges,” he said, per The Athletic’s Austin Meek.

