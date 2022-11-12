There is no hotter name in the world of college football coaching rumors than Deion Sanders. As he works through an impressive second full season at Jackson State, he’s come up as a candidate for a number of open jobs. Auburn is the school that he’s been most often connected to, but on Friday he had to address some rumors about the opening at Nebraska that have popped up around the internet.

Speaking to his team in a video published Friday by his son’s YouTube channel “Well Off,” Sanders addressed the Nebraska job specifically.

“And for your information, I always tell you I keep it 100,” Sanders said in a team meeting. “Y’all been reading the rumors, I haven’t talked to nobody, anything like that. I haven’t even spoken to… who am I going to now? Nebraska? Right? That’s who I’m supposed to be going to? I ain’t talked to nobody from Nebraska, that has not happened, so y’all stay focused because I’m staying focused.”

The rumor took off on Friday after a post by former Ohio State assistant coach Zach Smith stating that Sanders was finalizing a deal with the Huskers. Later that day, Erick Strickland of 97.3 The Ticket texted Sanders about Smith’s post. The Jackson State coach replied, “No truth to it, my brother.”

Sanders has been fairly forthright about where things stand at this point in his career. During College GameDay‘s trip to Jackson State in late October, he confirmed that he will look at FBS opportunities this offseason, but that he is very happy coaching the Tigers.

“I’d be a fool and a liar to tell you I’m not going to entertain those things, because I am,” he said. “But I have made no plans to move or go anywhere.”

Sanders is 23–5 overall at Jackson State, posting an 11–2 record with a perfect 9–0 mark in the SWAC in 2021, before a loss in the Celebration Bowl. The Tigers are 9–0 to open the 2022 season.

Jackson State faces Alabama A&M at 5 p.m. ET on Saturday.

