Deion Sanders Says He Will ‘Entertain’ Other Jobs

Deion Sanders’ success as the Jackson State head coach has continued to turn heads in the college football world, leading to his name being brought up for open Power 5 positions. So far, it doesn’t appear Sanders wants to leave, but that won’t stop him from checking in on other availabilities.

With College Gameday in Jackson, Miss. for the Jackson State-Southern University game, Sanders went on ESPN to discuss where he stands with other coaching jobs.

“I’d be a fool and a liar to tell you I’m not going to entertain those things, because I am,” he said. “But I have made no plans to move or go anywhere.”

Jackson is in his third season as the Tigers’ head coach, and each year has been better than the last. So far, he is 20-5 at Jackson State, which includes a SWAC championship in 2021 and a 7-0 start to this season.

If Jackson does want to make a jump to a Power 5 school, he may have his choice of schools. The school to watch may be Auburn, if the Tigers decide to move on from Bryan Harsin, as Bo Jackson and Joel Klatt both believe that Sanders is a good fit.

