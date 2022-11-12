The start of the 2022–23 men’s basketball season has been one to forget for Louisville. After falling to crosstown mid-major Bellarmine in a dramatic game to open the season, the Cardinals are now 0–2 after a buzzer beater by Wright State.

Louisville held a 72–67 lead with 1:32 remaining in the game, but Wright State surged back. Brandon Noel scored back-to-back field goals, cutting the lead to 72–71 with 12 seconds left. On the Cardinals’ ensuing possession, Tim Finke stole the ball from El Ellis, setting up a jumper from the Raiders’ Trey Calvin, who beat the buzzer for a 73–72 upset win.

Wright State, which lost to Davidson to open the season, goes to 1–1, while Louisville falls to 0–2, and is still searching for the first win of the Kenny Payne era.

Payne, a former second-team Parade All-American and national champion as a player as Louisville, returned to his alma mater in the offseason after two years as an assistant coach with the Knicks and a decade with John Calipari at Kentucky.

It’s far too early to judge his coaching tenure with the Cardinals, but two close losses to mid-major foes can’t be overly encouraging, combined with a loss to Lenoir-Rhyne during the exhibition slate. The team will have a tough test in the Maui Invitational starting with Arkansas on Nov. 21, and faces Maryland in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge on Nov. 29. This year’s rivalry game at Kentucky will be played on Dec. 31, in the middle of the ACC schedule.

The Cardinals return to play on Tuesday, Nov. 15 at home against Appalachian State.

More CBB Coverage:

For more Louisville coverage, go to Louisville Report.