Urban Meyer Sent Home With Illness From Ohio State-Indiana by Fox

Urban Meyer’s return to Columbus ended abruptly Saturday after the Fox Sports analyst became ill during No. 3 Ohio State’s game against Indiana.

Fox host Rob Stone announced during the halftime show that Meyer had been sent home because he was feeling “a bit under the weather,” per 247Sports. The former Buckeyes coach was back in town to cover the program he helmed for seven seasons, returning to Fox’s Big Noon Kickoff pregame show in the offseason following a brief NFL coaching stint with the Jaguars.

Although Meyer was unable to finish watching the game, he did have the opportunity to watch his former team forge an imposing 28–7 halftime lead over their Big Ten rival. He also had a chance to make a bold prediction about the Buckeyes’ upcoming matchup with No. 2 Michigan on Nov. 26 during the pre-game show, where he discussed the boost OSU would receive if receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba returns from injury.

“In about 10 days, you gotta start checking that weather because Ohio State has the best offensive skill [players], I think it’s not even close. If he comes back and it’s a clean dry day, I’m saying a two-score Buckeye win,” Meyer said of Smith-Njigba, who’s missed the past three games. “If it’s not, the Wolverines have been dominant on both the offensive and defensive line. I’m not seeing a win, but I’m saying this could be a very close ballgame. Maybe too close.”

During his time coaching the Buckeyes from 2012 to ’18, Meyer posted 83–9 overall record, and led the program to a national title in 2014.

