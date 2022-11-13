Nebraska offensive coordinator Mark Whipple was carted off the field during the Cornhuskers’ 34–3 loss to Michigan after a first half collision along the sideline with Michigan wide receiver A. J. Henning.

Interim head coach Mickey Joseph told reporters at halftime that Whipple was getting x-rays.

According to Husker Online‘s Sean Callahan, the only other member of Nebraska’s staff with offensive play calling experience is analyst Steve Cooper, who was a coordinator for Portland State of the FCS.

So a logical question to be asked was who would called the plays in the second half?

“We’ll call them as a staff, but I’ll make sure the right plays get in,” Joseph said.

Whipple was hired in the offseason as an offensive coordinator under former coach Scott Frost. Whipple’s play calling acumen led Pittsburgh to an ACC championship last season and pushed former Panthers quarterback Kenny Pickett into serious Heisman consideration.

Pickett made it to New York for the trophy ceremony as a finalist, but the award ultimately went to Alabama quarterback Bryce Young.

Nebraska’s offense has struggled to have the same success in 2022 under Whipple’s direction, as the mediocrity on that side of the ball is on the short list of reasons that the Cornhuskers entered Saturday with a 3–6 record on the season.

