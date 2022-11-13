Texas A&M Drops Sixth Straight for First Time in 50 Years

Texas A&M needed a win against Auburn to keep its slim chances of reaching bowl eligibility alive.

However, the Aggies added another setback to a disappointing 2022 campaign, falling 13–10 to Auburn. A&M’s loss to the slumping Tigers came in Carnell “Cadillac” Williams’s interim coaching debut on the Plains.

The Aggies did not score in the first three quarters and didn’t reach the end zone until the the final two minutes of the contest. The Tigers’ defense was relentless, holding the Aggies to 215 yards of offense and only 3.6 yards per play. It was Williams’s first home game as interim coach, and it ended a five-game losing skid for the Tigers.

The loss was Texas A&M’s (3–7, 1–6 SEC) sixth straight, marking the program’s first six-game losing streak since 1972. The Aggies also became the seventh team in the last five decades to start a season in the top six of the AP poll and finish with a losing record, per the Athletic.

Texas A&M will end the season with two home games against UMass on Nov. 19 and LSU on Nov. 26.

