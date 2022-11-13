Michigan Police Send Tunnel Investigation to Prosecutor’s Office for Review

The tunnel brawl between Michigan State and Michigan players nearly two weeks ago at Michigan Stadium is now in review and in the jurisdiction of the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s office.

Melissa Overton, the deputy chief of the University of Michigan police department, told The Detroit News that the incident has been “thoroughly investigated” by the university’s law enforcement in partnership with Michigan State following the Wolverines’ 34–3 victory against to the Cornhuskers on Saturday.

“We understand and appreciate your interest in this unfortunate and unusual incident,” the statement read. “Consistent with our commitment to transparency and due process, we will not share further information pending the prosecutor’s office review.”

Two weeks ago, several video clips showed multiple MSU players punching and kicking Michigan players Ja’Den McBurrows and Gemon Green in the tunnel of the stadium after the Oct. 29 game. After the incident, Spartans coach Mel Tucker suspended eight players for their involvement in the altercation. They included Khary Crump, Jacoby Windmon, Itayvion “Tank” Brown, Angelo Grose and Zion Young, as well as Brandon Wright, Justin Wright and Malcolm Jones.

Green, who was allegedly hit with a helmet during the incident, has suited up in the last two games for the Wolverines. However, the Michigan cornerback decided to press charges from the altercation and contracted Tom Mars as his attorney.

George Green, Gemon’s father, said his son was in concussion protocol and suffered a cut by his right eye, according to the News. Mars told the media two days after the incident that the players who committed the act to Gemon were “going to feel the wrath of the law.”

“There has to be severe consequences for this kind of misconduct,” Mars said, per the News.

On Tuesday, Los Angeles attorney David Diamond released a statement saying he was representing one of the eight suspended MSU players. While Diamond did not share the name of his client, he stated that Spartan players were responding to the actions of a Wolverine player and seeking to figure out why Green and McBurrows were in the tunnel to begin with, per the News.

Prior to Michigan’s win on Saturday, the university increased its security between the field and the tunnel, mainly the areas “bordering the tunnel opening to the field to better monitor crowd and participant interactions.”

The changes were evident during halftime and immediately following the Wolverines’ win on Saturday as Michigan players remained on the field until each Nebraska player exited the stadium.

More College Football Coverage:

For more Michigan Wolverines coverage, go to Wolverine Digest.