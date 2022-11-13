Watch: Mike Gundy Benches His Son After Ill-Advised Throw That Leads to Interception

Oklahoma State improved to 7–3 on the season with a 20–14 victory over Iowa State on Saturday in Stillwater.

The Cowboys have been struggling over the past month on the offensive side of the football and the health of quarterback Spencer Sanders has been one of the primary culprits.

Sanders did not start on Saturday for the Cowboys, as Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy elected to start his son, backup quarterback Gunnar Gundy, instead. Gunnar finished the game with an uninspiring performance, completing 5-of-12 passes for 103 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions.

After the second pick, the Oklahoma State coach pulled the trigger and benched his son in favor of his usual starter, the injured Sanders, who was only available on Saturday in an emergency capacity.

Trailing 14–10 at home and watching your son throw a heinous interception was enough for Gundy to break the emergency glass and put in Sanders for the remainder of the game.

The hobbled Sanders led the Cowboys to a fourth quarter comeback, which culminated in a 14-yard touchdown pass to Jaden Nixon with 9:18 to play.

More College Football Coverage: