Police Seek Former UVA Football Player in Connection to Fatal Shooting

Editors’ note: This story contains details of a mass casualty event and gun violence.

University of Virginia police are searching for a former football player in connection to a deadly shooting that left three dead and two injured Sunday night.

UVA president Jim Ryan said it is suspected that Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., who has yet to be apprehended and is “considered armed and dangerous,” committed the shooting. The deadly incident occurred in a school parking garage, per the Associated Press.

According to Ryan, the shooting happened at around 10:30 p.m. ET Sunday night. Following the reported shots fired on Culbreth Road, the university’s emergency management system sent out an alert of an “active attacker firearm” and urged students to shelter in place, per the AP.

The shelter-in-place remains in effect as of Monday morning as a manhunt ensues. Ryan, who called the suspect “one of our students,” continues to urge the community to follow the university’s guidance as they search for the suspect. The suspect was last seen wearing a burgundy jacket, blue jeans and red shoes, and may be driving a black SUV with a Virginia license plate.

“Our University Police Department has joined forces with other law enforcement agencies to apprehend the suspect, and we will keep our community apprised of developments as the situation evolves,” Ryan said in a statement.

Classes have been canceled Monday. The identity of the victims and injured have yet to be released.