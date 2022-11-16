Virginia has canceled Saturday’s football game against visiting Coastal Carolina in the wake of a deadly campus shooting that took the lives of three Cavaliers players, the program announced Wednesday. News was first reported by Sports Illustrated‘s Ross Dellenger.

Virginia wide receivers Lavel Davis Jr. and Devin Chandler and linebacker D’Sean Perry were killed Sunday night after returning to Charlottesville from a group field trip to see a play in Washington, D.C. Cavaliers running back Michael Hollins also was shot during the incident, and he is in critical condition at a Charlottesville hospital.

The suspect, former Cavaliers walk-on player Christopher Jones Jr., has been apprehended by authorities. He is facing three counts of second-degree murder and three counts of using a handgun in commission of a felony, according to authorities.

No decision has been made on the Cavaliers’ scheduled game at Virginia Tech on Nov. 26.

The Cavaliers (3–7) were scheduled to play host to the Chanticleers (9–1) at Scott Stadium at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday.

