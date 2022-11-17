The Trojans take on their L.A. rival, while the Horned Frogs travel to Waco. Our predictions are in for 15 top games.

There are just two weeks to go in the college football regular season, which means those with Playoff hopes are running out of chances to impress the committee—or to avoid a dream-crushing loss like the one Oregon took last week.

USC and TCU are at the top of the list among those having to avoid particularly tricky landmines in Week 12. The Trojans will face Los Angeles rival UCLA (8 p.m. ET, Fox) fresh off the Bruins’ loss to Arizona, while the undefeated Horned Frogs head to Waco looking to keep it rolling against Baylor (noon ET, Fox).

Unbeatens Georgia and Michigan, meanwhile, will be looking to avoid getting into any trouble with their matchups on Saturday: The Bulldogs visit 6–4 Kentucky (3:30 p.m., CBS), while the Wolverines host 7–3 Illinois (noon ET, ABC). And in a ranked clash to end the night, No. 10 Utah meets No. 12 Oregon in Eugene (10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN) in a game that will impact the Pac-12 standings.

Who will win the above games and more across Week 12? Our expert picks are below.

Standings to Date:

Ross Dellenger: 109–59

Pat Forde: 107–61

Richard Johnson: 107–61

Molly Geary: 105–63

John Garcia: 104–64

