Skip to main content
CFB Playoff Rankings: Top Five Remains Unchanged
CFB Playoff Rankings: Top Five Remains Unchanged

USC-UCLA Week 12 College Football Odds, Lines, Spread and Bet

A best bet for Saturday’s USC-UCLA matchup. The Trojans are slight favorites against their intra-city rivals.

In this story:

USC Trojans
USC Trojans
UCLA Bruins
UCLA Bruins

Bragging rights aren’t the only thing on the line Saturday night when No. 16 UCLA hosts intra-city rival No. 7 USC on Saturday night at the Rose Bowl.

USC is the Pac-12’s only hope for a College Football Playoff berth and the Trojans need to win out to have any chance to qualify. The Trojans will clinch a spot in the Pac-12 title game with a victory against their bitter rivals.

UCLA, following last week’s upset at home against Arizona, has a more challenging road to the Pac-12 title game but all roads involving defeating USC. The Bruins won last year’s matchup, 62-33, and the teams have split the last four contests.

Let’s dive into this game for one of this week’s Forde Four bets. You can also find picks for Oklahoma State-Oklahoma, Utah-Oregon and Akron-Buffalo.

USC vs. UCLA Odds

Spread: USC -2.5 (-118) | UCLA +2.5 (+110)
Moneyline: USC (-133) | UCLA (+110)
Total: 76 - Over (-118) | Under (-110)
Game Info: Saturday, Nov. 19 | 8:00 p.m. ET | Fox

USC Straight-Up Record: 9-1
USC Against The Spread Record: 6-4

UCLA Straight-Up Record: 8-2
UCLA Against The Spread Record: 6-4

Bet on USC-UCLA at SI Sportsbook

This is going to be a scorefest, so the first inclination was to bet the over — but that’s a sky-high total. Think of it this way: a 40-37 game barely get it done. It may well end up 49-45, but if there are a couple of drive-killing turnovers that might be enough to bring home the under. So, let’s punt on the total and move on to who is going to win.

USC coach Lincoln Riley said this week that a couple of key injured players are back practicing and hopefully available against the Bruins: linebacker Eric Gentry, who was hurt against Utah on Oct. 15; and receiver Mario Williams, who has missed the last two games and hasn’t caught a pass since that upset loss to the Utes. Wideout Jordan Addison wasn’t a factor against Colorado after missing the two previous games and should be ready for a bigger role.

If the Trojans are getting healthy, that’s huge.

UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson dispensed some bulletin-board material this week when he said, “We want to break 60” against the USC defense. If the Trojans needed that last little bit of motivation to prepare hard and play hard, they got it. Caleb Williams and the USC passing game has been great all season, but especially explosive the last four games: 1,498 yards and 18 touchdowns through the air. The Bruins have little hope of stopping that unit.

BET: USC -2.5 (-118)

Enter SI Sportsbook’s Free Perfect 10 Contest for a Shot at $10,000!

Enter SI Sportsbook’s Free Perfect 10 Contest for a Shot at $10,000!

Get fantasy and betting analysis in your inbox by signing up for the Winners Club newsletter

Check the Latest Odds from SI Sportsbook

More Betting, Fantasy and College Football:
Week 11 NFL Spreads, Matchups
World Cup Odds
World Cup Golden Boot Odds
Week 11 Start ’Em, Sit ’Em: RB
College Football Week 12 Picks

Latest News

Oregon QB Bo Nix prepares to throw a pass

Utah-Oregon Week 12 College Football Odds, Lines, Spread and Bet

Nov 13, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) celebrates with Chicago Bears tight end Trevon Wesco (88) and Chicago Bears wide receiver Byron Pringle (13) after he scores a touchdown against the Detroit Lions during the first half at Soldier Field.

Bears-Falcons Week 11 Odds, Lines and Spread

AP22317747262180

Winners Club: Tennessee is a Road Underdog Against the Packers

Nov 13, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) runs the ball against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium.

Rams-Saints Week 11 Odds, Lines and Spread

Nov 12, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Portland Trail Blazers at the American Airlines Center.

Nets-Trail Blazers NBA Odds, Lines, Spreads and Bets

SI:AM NEWSLETTER

In-Depth Analysis,

Unrivaled Access.

Get SPORTS ILLUSTRATED's

Best Stories Every Weekday.

Sign Up Now