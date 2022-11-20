SEC Upsets Shake up AP College Football Poll for Week 13

The top four spots—Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan, TCU—didn’t change after all the teams won, but one unranked upset shook Week 13’s Top 25 from the Associated Press.

The upset was completed by unranked South Carolina as they took down former No. 5 Tennessee 63–38. The Vols dropped four spots to No. 9 with their second loss of the season.

Another big SEC upset came in the Ole Miss–Arkansas game as the Razorbacks took down the former No. 14 Rebels 42–27. Ole Miss dropped the most spots this week to No. 20, down six spots thanks to the loss.

In an early glimpse of rivalry week, Oklahoma came out and controlled their game vs. Oklahoma State extremely early, going up 28–0 in the first quarter. The Sooners never scored again in the game, though, but still kept the Cowboys to just 13 points. Oklahoma State fell out of the poll with the loss.

USC jumped up two spots to No. 5 with a close win over now No. 17 UCLA 48–45.

No. 12 Oregon jumped to No. 10 after taking down previously ranked No. 10 Utah 20–17. Utah dropped to 14.

Some of the previous Top 25 upsets from Week 12 included Georgia Tech over former No. 13 UNC (now No. 18) 21–17 and Navy over previous No. 17 UCF (now No. 25) 17–14.

Here is the Week 13 Top 25 poll.

1. Georgia (11–0)

2. Ohio State (11–0)

3. Michigan (11–0)

4. TCU (11–0)

5. USC (10–1)

6. LSU (9–2)

7. Clemson (10–1)

8. Alabama (9–2)

9. Tennessee (9–2)

10. Oregon (9–2)

11. Penn State (9–2)

12. Washington (9–2)

13. Notre Dame (8–3)

14. Utah (8–3)

15. Kansas State (8–3)

16. Florida State (8–3)

17. UCLA (8–3)

18. UNC (9–2)

19. Tulane (9–2)

20. Ole Miss (8–3)

21. Cincinnati (9–2)

22. Oregon State (8–3)

23. Coastal Carolina (9–1)

24. Texas (7–4)

25. UCF (8–3)

