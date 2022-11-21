Michigan star running back Blake Corum, who left Saturday’s win over Illinois with a knee injury, gave an unofficial update on how he’s feeling ahead of next Saturday’s showdown against Ohio State.

Corum was performing charity work on Sunday, using his NIL money to donate Thanksgiving turkeys to families in Ypsilanti, Mich. When asked about his injured knee, Corum said, per The Detroit News’ Angelique Chengelis, “It’s good. I’ll be fine. I’ll be back.”

While he didn’t specify when he’d be back, the Wolverines faithful is certainly hoping he’ll be able to suit up Saturday in Columbus against the Buckeyes. The winner will clinch the Big Ten East, a spot in the conference championship game and will move another step closer to making the College Football Playoff.

Corum is the most impactful player on the Wolverines’ offense, as Michigan hasn’t shown an ability to form a consistent passing game with J.J. McCarthy and his group of receivers.

Before leaving Saturday’s win with the injury, Corum carried the ball 18 times for 108 yards and a touchdown, while adding two receptions for 39 yards in the passing game.

On the season, the junior running back has rushed for 1,457 yards and 18 touchdowns for the Wolverines.

