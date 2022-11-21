Texas Tech star linebacker Tyree Wilson will miss the rest of the college football season due to surgery to repair a foot injury suffered in last Saturday’s victory over Kansas.

Now that his season is finished prematurely, Wilson decided to announce his plans regarding his football future. In a lengthy Twitter post published Sunday, the standout linebacker declared for the NFL draft.

“I fully intended to finish this season with my brothers on the field, but unfortunately I broke a bone in my foot and despite my best efforts to work through it, multiple doctors have advised me to get it fixed immediately,” Wilson wrote.

“Although I have to stay off my foot for the next couple months, I will be 100% healthy and prepared for the NFL draft workouts where I plan to continue to prove that I’m the best defensive player in the upcoming draft.”

Prior to the foot injury, the consensus was that Wilson was one of the top defensive players in April’s draft. Perhaps that hasn’t changed, but time will tell how teams will evaluate the explosive linebacker coming off of foot surgery.

Before the injury, Wilson recorded 59 tackles, 14 tackles for loss and seven sacks on the season.

