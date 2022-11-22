For nearly a decade, fans of the popular NCAA Football video game have eagerly awaited the return of the highly popular EA Sports franchise. Now, it appears they’ll have to wait just a little bit longer.

Originally slated to return in July 2023, Matt Brown of Extra Points reports that EA Sports will announce Tuesday that the game’s release will be delayed until 2024. Brandon Marcello of 247Sports also had the report of the delayed release date.

The game was first launched in 1993 and eventually became one of the most popular sports titles on the market. The last iteration was NCAA Football 14, which was released on July 9, 2013. Following litigation surrounding the use of player likenesses without providing compensation to the athletes, production ceased for the franchise.

With college sports’ adoption of NIL policies and players now able to be paid, the game’s return became a much-heralded development. It’s not yet clear what factors have led to the game being pushed back to 2024, or whether NIL-related hurdles are the cause.

