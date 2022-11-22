Lane Kiffin Meets With Players As Auburn Rumors Swirl, per Report

As Lane Kiffn and Ole Miss prepares for their annual Egg Bowl rivalry game with Mississippi State, the rumors linking Kiffin to vacant Auburn head coaching position continue to swirl—so much so that the 47-year-old coach reportedly met with his players to address the issue.

Kiffin and the team convened on Tuesday, where the coach assured players he hasn’t accepted a job offer from any other school, according to ESPN’s Chris Low. This comes after a report surfaced Monday by WCBI-TV in Columbus, Miss., that Kiffin would resign on Friday—the day after Thursday’s matchup with Mississippi State—and take the Auburn job.

In typical Kiffin fashion, the online-savvy coach took to Twitter to refute that report Monday evening.

Low also reported that Kiffin—along with former Ole Miss coach and current Liberty coach Hugh Freeze—are being considered for the Auburn job. Kiffin is currently in his third season at Ole Miss, with a 23-11 record to this point in Oxford.

