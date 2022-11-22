Ole Miss coach and avid Twitter user Lane Kiffin has responded to a report claiming he’s going to spurn the Rebels for Auburn.

WCBI News’ Jon Sokoloff tweeted Monday night that Kiffin plans on stepping down as Ole Miss coach to fill the Tigers’ head-coaching vacancy in the wake of Bryan Harsin’s firing. The tweet garnered massive amounts of attention, causing the Rebels coach to promptly shut down the speculation by quote-tweeting the report.

“That’s news to me Jon,” Kiffin tweeted. “Nice sources.”

Kiffin further trolled Sokoloff in another tweet less than an hour later, with the coach using the reporter’s own words to announce his own “report.”

A Kiffin reply was imminent; the 47-year-old coach has separated himself from most of his college football coach counterparts as a Twitter aficionado, somehow making the space his part-time claim to fame. In fact, only moments before shutting down the report, he tweeted a picture of him reading up on the Egg Bowl, the Rebels and Mississippi State’s rivalry game scheduled for Saturday.

Let’s hope the Ole Miss coach keeps it up on the bird app, and of course, keeps fans up to date on his whereabouts, like his love for Taylor Swift.

More Extra Mustard Coverage: