Kansas Football Coach Lance Leipold Gets Contract Extension, per Sources

Kansas Football Coach Lance Leipold Gets Contract Extension, per Sources

Kansas Jayhawks
In the midst of the program’s best season in over a decade, Kansas has agreed to a contract extension with head coach Lance Leipold.

Leipold, currently in his second season with the Jayhawks, has secured a new deal that will extend his contract through 2029, sources told SI‘s Ross Dellenger. ESPN’s Pete Thamel was the first to report the extension.

Kansas is currently 6-5, already clinching the Jayhawks’ first season with more than five wins since 2008. Leipold, 58, guided the team to a 2-10 mark last season in his first campaign with Kansas after a successful six-year stint with Buffalo.

The Jayhawks began the season 5-0 but have since lost five of six. Star quarterback Jalon Daniels has been sidelined for about half the year with an injury, though he did return in Saturday’s 55-14 loss to Texas.

Kansas (6-5, 3-5 Big 12) will wrap up its regular season with a road game at rival Kansas State (8-3, 6-2) on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET.

