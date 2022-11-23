In the midst of the program’s best season in over a decade, Kansas has agreed to a contract extension with head coach Lance Leipold.

Leipold, currently in his second season with the Jayhawks, has secured a new deal that will extend his contract through 2029, sources told SI‘s Ross Dellenger. ESPN’s Pete Thamel was the first to report the extension.

Kansas is currently 6-5, already clinching the Jayhawks’ first season with more than five wins since 2008. Leipold, 58, guided the team to a 2-10 mark last season in his first campaign with Kansas after a successful six-year stint with Buffalo.

The Jayhawks began the season 5-0 but have since lost five of six. Star quarterback Jalon Daniels has been sidelined for about half the year with an injury, though he did return in Saturday’s 55-14 loss to Texas.

Kansas (6-5, 3-5 Big 12) will wrap up its regular season with a road game at rival Kansas State (8-3, 6-2) on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET.

