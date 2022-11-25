It’s rivalry week across college football, which features big time matchups and plenty of bad blood between rivals across the sport.

North Carolina and NC State are among the rivalry week games with plenty of animosity between the two schools.

Look no further than NC State coach Dave Doeren’s comments to the ESPN crew while preparing for the matchup between the Wolfpack and the Tar Heels. The conversation was revealed during the second quarter of Friday afternoon’s matchup.

“They don’t like us, we hate them,” an ABC announcer said, paraphrasing what Doeren mentioned. “We’re blue collar, they’re elitist. Their coaches talk down to us, they talk behind our backs in recruiting and negatively about our coaching staff.”

He then asked Doeren if those comments were on or off the record, to which the NC State coach replied, “I don’t give a [bleep].”

It’s fair to say there’s no love lost between these two schools.

