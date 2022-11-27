Four Teams Likely Control Their Playoff Destiny After Rivalry Weekend

College football’s rivalry week brought another series of upsets to close the regular season Saturday and bring into focus which teams could sit in the top four spots of the final College Football Playoff rankings.

Following losses by No. 2 Ohio State, No. 5 LSU and No. 8 Clemson, it’s pretty clear that four teams control their CFP destiny: Georgia, Michigan, TCU and USC.

Georgia (12–0) may not even have to defeat LSU (9–3) in the SEC championship game next Saturday in Atlanta to clinch a spot in the Playoff after the defending champs were rarely challenged during the regular season, but the No. 1 seed should be on the line.

Michigan (12-0), who defeated Ohio State convincingly in “The Game” on Saturday, will be in with a win against Purdue (8–4) in the Big Ten championship, which would give the Wolverines back-to-back CFP berths.

TCU (12–0) dismantled Iowa State on Saturday to complete its undefeated regular season and set up a matchup against Kansas State (9–3) in the Big 12 championship. the Horned Frogs would earn a spot in the coveted four teams.

With the losses by LSU and Ohio State, No. 6 USC (11–1) will move up in the penultimate CFP rankings next week after defeating Notre Dame, 38–27. They’ll face either Oregon or Utah in the Pac-12 championship, depending on the result of Washington-Washington St. late Saturday. If Washington wins, the Trojans would face the Utes and have an opportunity to avenge their only loss of the season and advance to the Playoff in Lincoln Riley's first year as head coach of the revitalized program.

More College Football Coverage: