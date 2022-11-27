Oregon OC Emerges As Candidate for Arizona State Head Coach Vacancy, per Sources

Arizona State is moving closer to hiring their top target as their next coach.

Oregon offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham has emerged as the leading candidate to be the next coach of the Sun Devils, sources told Sports Illustrated‘s Ross Dellenger.

The 32-year-old Arizona State alum reportedly was long-expected to be the Sun Devils’ top choice once they fired Herm Edwards earlier this season. If the hiring is made official, Dillingham will be the youngest Power 5 head coach in the country.

Dillingham has spent time as an assistant under Gus Malzahn at Auburn and Mike Norvell at Memphis. As Oregon’s offensive coordinator under coach Dan Lanning, Dillingham’s offense ranks fourth in the Pac-12 in passing yards (288.4 yards per game), second in rushing yards (223.0 yards per game) and second in scoring offense (40.2 points per game).

More College Football Coverage: