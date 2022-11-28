The Big Ten released a statement Monday announcing the punishments for both Michigan and Michigan State following the incident that took place in the Michigan Stadium tunnel after the two teams played in Ann Arbor on Oct. 29.

Following the Wolverines’ 29–7 win over the Spartans, videos surfaced showing numerous MSU players punching and kicking Michigan players Ja’Den McBurrows and Gemon Green in the tunnel. Multiple investigations were subsequently launched, including one by the University of Michigan Division of Public Safety and Security in conjunction with the MSU Police Department and Michigan State Police.

As a result of that investigation, seven Michigan State players were charged by the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s office last week. Khary Crump, who could be seen on video striking Green with his helmet during the incident, has been charged with felonious assault. Itayvion Brown, Angelo Grose, Justin White, Brandon Wright and Zion Young were all charged with misdemeanor aggravated assault, and Jacoby Windmon was charged with misdemeanor assault and battery.

The Big Ten launched its own investigation and released the findings of that investigation Monday. The conference has fined Michigan State $100,000 and suspended Crump for the first eight games of the 2023 season, in addition to the four-game suspension that he’s served since the incident. The other six players that were charged, in addition to Malcolm Jones, have already served a four-game suspension levied by the program, and the conference has accepted that discipline as sufficient.

The Big Ten’s release also refers to a Michigan State staffer that was involved in a separate sportsmanship matter, but it does not detail specifics of the matter. The conference said the university properly disciplined the unidentified individual.

Michigan was given a public reprimand for failing to meet the standards of the Big Ten conference’s policy to “provide adequate protection for personnel of both home and visiting teams when entering and leaving playing arenas.” No additional punishment was given to the program or university.

The Big Ten said in its release that it deferred announcing its initial findings and disciplinary action until after the University of Michigan Division of Public Safety and Security investigation was complete. That investigation concluded on Nov. 23 and was passed onto the Washtenaw County prosecutor, who charged the involved Michigan State players.