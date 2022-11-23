Seven Michigan State Football Players Charged After Tunnel Incident

Seven Michigan State football players are facing charges stemming from the Michigan Stadium tunnel incident last month.

After the Wolverines’ 29–7 win over the Spartans on Oct. 29, several videos surfaced showing numerous MSU players punching and kicking Michigan players Ja’Den McBurrows and Gemon Green in the infamous tunnel. Investigations were subsequently launched, including one by the University of Michigan Division of Public Safety and Security with the MSU Police Department and Michigan State Police.

That investigation was sent to the prosecutor’s office for review Nov. 12, and on Wednesday, Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s office announced the following individuals faced charges:

Khary Crump: One count of felonious assault

One count of felonious assault Itayvion Brown: One count of aggravated assault*

Angelo Grose: One count of aggravated assault*

Justin White: One count of aggravated assault*

Brandon Wright: One count of aggravated assault*

Zion Young: One count of aggravated assault*

Jacoby Windmon: One count of assault and battery*

*Categorized as a misdemeanor.

The Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s office reiterated in its press release of the charges that these are “merely allegations.”

After the incident, MSU coach Mel Tucker suspended eight players for their involvement: Crump, Windmon, Brown, Grose, Young, Brandon Wright, Justin Wright and Malcolm Jones. Crump, a sophomore, could be seen in one of the videos swinging his helmet reportedly towards Michigan’s Gemon Green. The defensive back suffered a concussion from the altercation.

Jones is the only MSU player, at this time, who is not facing charges but is suspended indefinitely, like the other seven.

“At the University of Michigan we appreciate the thoughtful, deliberate approach from the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office to this unfortunate incident,” Michigan President Santa J. Ono said in a statement to The Detroit News. “We also want to express our concern for all the players involved, especially those who were injured. The University of Michigan will continue to cooperate fully with any additional reviews of this matter.”

Coach Mel Tucker did condemn the actions of his players, saying in his press conference the Monday after the game, “We’re not here to make any excuses for the behaviors on Saturday. They are unacceptable. It is also very important to say we honor the traditions of the Big Ten Conference, including the Michigan–Michigan State rivalry game. We have a responsibility to uphold the values of this great university.

“We are deeply sorry to both universities, the conference, our fans, alumni, supporters and, of course, all of our student-athletes, past and present.”

The Big Ten is also conducting an investigation.

Los Angeles attorney David Diamond released a statement on Nov. 8, claiming a Michigan player triggered the altercations. Diamond, who is representing one of the MSU players allegedly involved in the altercations, did not name his client, and said, in part, at the time, “While we acknowledge wrongdoing by all parties, this is not an incident that warrants criminal charges being filed.

“We have seen similar behavior and even worse on the gridiron and suddenly because it happens in a tunnel, known for incompetent security and poor post-game management, there are calls for criminal charges. My client is a young man who responded to the situation before him.”