After Michigan players planted their school flag at the 50-yard line of Ohio Stadium following a 45–23 drubbing of their rival, Wolverines coach Jim Harbaugh addressed where the flag will go next.

“I want to get that flag,” Harbaugh said. “I want to get that flag and put it in our museum.”

When asked if his players posing with the school flag at midfield will add any fuel to the fire for the rivalry, Harbaugh brushed it off.

“There’s already plenty of fuel to the rivalry. They have songs, one about don’t give a damn about the whole state of Michigan. I mean, it’s all good. It’s been going on for a century, don’t you think? It’s all good,” Harbaugh reiterated.

The Wolverines clinched the Big Ten West division with Saturday’s win, and now will face Purdue in the Big Ten championship in Indianapolis. Michigan will be a heavy favorite in that game, and a victory will send the Wolverines to the College Football Playoff for the second consecutive season.

