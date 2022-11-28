UNLV has fired football coach Marcus Arroyo after three seasons with the school. Football Scoop was the first to report the firing, and UNLV made the move official later on Monday.

“[Arroyo]‘s program represented this institution in the community and classroom in a manner that is to be commended,” UNLV athletic director Erick Harper said, per ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg. “However, with our increased expectations at UNLV we felt a change was in order.”

This season was Arroyo’s best with the school, as UNLV finished with a 5–7 record. Due to the football team’s academic progress rate (APR), UNLV will be eligible for a bowl game for the first time since 2014.

Overall, the 42-year-old Arroyo went 7–23 across three seasons and showed steady progress since a 2020 COVID-shortened first season, when the Rebels went 0–6. Arroyo arrived at UNLV after successful stints as an offensive coordinator at Oregon, Southern Miss, Cal, Wyoming and San Jose State.