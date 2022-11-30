With West Virginia hiring its new athletic director, Wren Baker, coach Neal Brown’s job security has been called into question with the regime change and his sub-.500 record with the program. However, sources tell Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellenger that his position is likely secure for the time being and he is expected to be the Mountaineers coach in 2023.

Baker, 44, who previously served as the athletic director at North Texas, is replacing Shane Lyons after his dismissal earlier this fall. Lyons is now deputy athletic director at Alabama.

West Virginia finished 2022 with a 5–7 record in what has been a less-than-ideal reign for Brown as the program’s leader. He has only led the Mountaineers to a winning record once in his four seasons there when the team finished 6–4 in 2020. Since being hired in January 2019, he has a 22–25 record with the Mountaineers.

He will be evaluated in 2023 but his job is expected to be safe as of now.

