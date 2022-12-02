Boston College starting quarterback Phil Jurkovec has entered the transfer portal as he seeks his third different school in his collegiate career, according to a report from ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

Jurkovec has spent his last three seasons as Boston College’s starting quarterback after playing sparingly in 2018 and ’19 at Notre Dame as a backup to Ian Book.

Jurkovec’s best season came in 2020, when he completed 61.0% of his passes for 2,558 yards and 17 touchdowns to five interceptions.

Since his breakout 2020 season, Jurkovec has thrown just 18 touchdowns over 14 total games in ’21 and ’22. He suffered an injured wrist in ’21 that caused him to miss six games, and missed four more this season due to multiple injuries.

When healthy, he’s proven that he can be a weapon both in the passing game and in the running game.

Since the NCAA decided to not count the 2020 COVID season against student-athlete eligibility, Jurkovec will have one year remaining as a graduate transfer and will be able to play immediately at his next school.