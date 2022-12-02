With the college football coaching carousel in full swing, the biggest story appears to which school can land Deion Sanders. The Jackson State head coach has reportedly drawn interest from multiple schools, like Colorado and South Florida, giving him leverage in contract talks.

Sanders is reportedly using this leverage to his advantage, trying to get the most power at his new position as possible. According to ABC News Tampa’s Kyle Burger, Sanders has visited the South Florida campus and wants to be involved in the school’s new stadium construction on campus.

Sanders has confirmed that he received multiple offers for head coaching positions, giving him the ability to be specific in the type of contract he signs and power he holds. Therefore, he is using the leverage to make sure he gets the best offer possible.

South Florida had back-to-back double-digit win seasons in 2016 and ’17, but hasn’t been able to regain that success recently. The Bulls have lost at least eight games in each of the last four seasons, totaling an 8–37 record since 2019. The school fired former coach Jeff Scott after a 1–8 start this fall.

While USF remains in play, Colorado has reportedly been a strong contender over the past few weeks to land Sanders as well.

After taking over at Jackson State in 2020, Sanders has led the Tigers to a 26–5 record, which includes back to back Southwestern Athletic Conference titles and and undefeated season this year.