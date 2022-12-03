Caleb Williams: Hamstring Injury Friday Felt Like ‘Old Rubber Band’

USC quarterback Caleb Williams said he was dealing with a significant hamstring injury throughout the majority of Friday’s Pac-12 championship game against Utah.

Speaking to reporters after the Trojans saw their dreams of a College Football Playoff berth grind to a halt with a 47–24 loss, Williams revealed that he was in significant pain after popping his hamstring after a long run in the first quarter. When asked to describe how his leg felt after the injury occurred, the star quarterback offered up an unique, but also painful-sounding, analogy.

“You ever have an old rubber band? That’s kind of what it felt like,” Williams said, per Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde.

Though Williams was clearly exhibiting signs of discomfort throughout the game, USC coach Lincoln Riley maintained that the sophomore refused to come out, even when the game was all but over in the fourth quarter.

Williams, a Heisman Trophy frontrunner, played admirably in the loss. He ended the contest having completed 28 of his 41 passes for 363 yards with three touchdowns and one interception.

Though Williams did his part, it wasn’t enough to propel the Trojans to victory or to keep the program’s playoff hopes alive. With a second loss to Utah, USC is expected to plummet out of the top 4 in the final rankings, clearing the way for Ohio State (11–1) to make its way back into the field despite not playing in a conference championship game.