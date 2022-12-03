Coach Prime could very well be taking his talents to the Power 5 in the coming days. According to multiple reports, Deion Sanders—currently the coach of Jackson State—is set to take over the program at Colorado.

In recent days, sources have told Sports Illustrated that they are expecting Sanders to take the Buffaloes job, barring a late change of plans. The announcement is not expected until after Saturday’s SWAC championship game between Jackson State and Southern, but he has reportedly started making preparations for his staff at the Pac-12 program, and has gone so far as to tell a high-profile recruit in the NCAA transfer portal to hold off on making a decision because of the potential move.

Sanders previously confirmed that Colorado had offered him the job. He’s also been involved with programs like USF and Cincinnati, per reports. Now, we have an idea of how much he’ll make in Boulder, should he make things official.

According to CBS News Colorado, Sanders has been offered a deal worth over $5 million per year, with a significant package of contract incentives that could increase his annual pay by around 40%.

If Sanders accepts, he’ll take over a program that went 1–11 this season. Former coach Karl Dorrell was fired after an 0–5 start to the season.

Sanders is 26–5 at Jackson State, his first college coaching job of any kind, with a 16–0 record in the SWAC. He seeks to lead the program to a second-straight Celebration Bowl, though he may not be around to coach in that game if he takes the Pac-12 program’s offer.